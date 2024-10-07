Niza Global (NIZA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $220,866.78

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Niza Global has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $17,497.62 and approximately $220,866.78 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00251151 BTC.

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 6,920,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00005988 USD and is up 21.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $204,835.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

