United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.97% from the company’s current price.

PRKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRKS traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 199,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,367. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,223.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

