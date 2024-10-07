Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 324.7 %

SRRK traded up $24.09 on Monday, reaching $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,637,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.82. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $103,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $6,223,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 34.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Scholar Rock by 30.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

