cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. cat in a dogs world has a market cap of $646.20 million and approximately $164.36 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cat in a dogs world has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00251151 BTC.
About cat in a dogs world
cat in a dogs world’s launch date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz.
cat in a dogs world Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cat in a dogs world should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for cat in a dogs world Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cat in a dogs world and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.