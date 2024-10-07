Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LCID. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCID traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,330,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,678,678. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

