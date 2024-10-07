Avalanche Price Hits $27.20 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $27.20 or 0.00042707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $11.06 billion and $313.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,462,082 coins and its circulating supply is 406,458,982 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

