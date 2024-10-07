Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $35.07 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00251151 BTC.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,536,202,545 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,536,202,545.156714. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99886313 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $39,203,005.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars.

