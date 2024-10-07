Notcoin Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Notcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Notcoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a total market cap of $849.19 million and $162.03 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,422,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,422,538 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,422,538.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00812393 USD and is up 12.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $121,369,851.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

