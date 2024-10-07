Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Shares of TTD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.43. 607,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $113.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077,248 shares of company stock valued at $115,353,156 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,277.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $316,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

