Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.92. 315,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

