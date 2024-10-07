Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $36.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $36,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $37.02. 268,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,858. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

