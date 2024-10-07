Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,484 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,383. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

