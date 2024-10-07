Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,053,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 5,474.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 337,268 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth approximately $13,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IAC by 113.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 282,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,182,000 after acquiring an additional 259,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.59. 97,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,068. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

