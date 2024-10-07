Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,520,000 after buying an additional 5,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826,715 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,986 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,956,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,344,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

