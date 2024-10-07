Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 98,494 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 116,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 961,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,387. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.