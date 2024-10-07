Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 234,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PHO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,905. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $71.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.