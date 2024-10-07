Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $15.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 3.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REET. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 117,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 91,327 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 874.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,209 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,695,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,056,000.

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

