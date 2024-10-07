Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,246 shares of company stock valued at $73,473,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.16.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.46. The stock had a trading volume of 880,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,417. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

