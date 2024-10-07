Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,086,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,580,000 after acquiring an additional 519,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $103.31. 7,126,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,283,961. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $115.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.