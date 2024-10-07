Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 41 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.88. 361,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,651. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.32. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.