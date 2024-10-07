Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Five Below by 30.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Five Below by 1,842.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $3.18 on Monday, reaching $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 396,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

View Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.