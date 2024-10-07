Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,529 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $254,021.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,506.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,814,881 shares of company stock worth $648,616,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.13. 23,207,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,078,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.53 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

