JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Purchased by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $19,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after buying an additional 380,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 990,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,036,000 after buying an additional 132,624 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,772,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after buying an additional 80,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JIRE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,219. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

