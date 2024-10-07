Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,781. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

