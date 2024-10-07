Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys New Position in Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 7.29% of Cambria Tactical Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Cambria Tactical Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TYLD remained flat at $25.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908. Cambria Tactical Yield ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.
Cambria Tactical Yield ETF Profile
