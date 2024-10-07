Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys New Position in Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 7.29% of Cambria Tactical Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cambria Tactical Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TYLD remained flat at $25.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908. Cambria Tactical Yield ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

Get Cambria Tactical Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Tactical Yield ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (TYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that tactically allocates between fixed income securities and US T-Bills based on yield spreads. The fund may invest in bonds of any credit rating and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe TYLD was launched on Jan 4, 2024 and is issued by Cambria.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tactical Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tactical Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.