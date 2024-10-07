Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,092,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 192,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 115,411 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA NUBD traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.