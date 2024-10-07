S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.58.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $508.76. 159,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $528.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $504.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

