Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,930 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOOD. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:WOOD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.78. 10,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,057. The company has a market capitalization of $188.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.