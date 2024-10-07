Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 393.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 297,333 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. 1,615,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

