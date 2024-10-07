Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 1,599 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,512 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,167 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 120,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,357. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.94 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

