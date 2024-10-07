SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,995. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.