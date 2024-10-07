Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 227 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.10% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.29. 27,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

