Smith Anglin Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

XLG traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

