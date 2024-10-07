Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $132.18. 781,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

