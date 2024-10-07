Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000.

NYSEARCA:IAK traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24. The company has a market capitalization of $708.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $90.92 and a 52 week high of $131.11.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

