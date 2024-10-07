Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 10,949 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,656 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 35.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,395 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE LUV traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,517. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

