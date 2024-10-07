Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,663,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

