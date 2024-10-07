Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 6.7% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 5.64% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $69,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.34. 54,365 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

