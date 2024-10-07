Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 58 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,778,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $421.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $426.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

