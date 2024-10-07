Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $60.91 Million Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,187,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551,009 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 5.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $60,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FYLD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,219 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FYLD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,862 shares. The stock has a market cap of $283.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $27.94.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

