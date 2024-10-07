iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2,995.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,594 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 131,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 414,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 117,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.40. 2,403,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

