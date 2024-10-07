Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for about 0.6% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 169,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,487. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.437 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.