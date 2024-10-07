Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for about 0.6% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
Shares of VONV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 169,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,487. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
