LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $574.09. 611,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,823. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47. The firm has a market cap of $495.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

