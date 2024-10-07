Lpwm LLC Sells 2,673 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lpwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.47. 1,675,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.