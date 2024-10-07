Lpwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lpwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOE traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,468. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $168.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.