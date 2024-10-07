Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 326,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 112,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. 171,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

