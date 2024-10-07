Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 131,513 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 884,218 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,535 shares. The company has a market cap of $756.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.