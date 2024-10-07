Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.74. 9,509,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,725. The firm has a market cap of $422.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.