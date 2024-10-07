Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,235.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of RKLB stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,020,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,585. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

