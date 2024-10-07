Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Decreased by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $416,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,626,339. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

